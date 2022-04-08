Canada will release March employment figures on Friday, April 9 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers at five major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.
Another 80K new workers are expected in March, following February’s surprising gain of 336K. The unemployment rate should fall to 5.4% from 5.5% and the participation rate is forecast to be unchanged at 65.4% just 0.2 points below its final pre-pandemic level.
RBC Economics
“We expect a 50K increase in employment. Job vacancy rates are still very high, particularly in the hospitality sector, where employment remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Despite the availability of jobs, at 5.5%, the unemployment rate is not just below pre-pandemic levels, it’s the second-lowest monthly rate on record dating back to the early 1970s. That will both limit the pace of future employment growth and add to higher wage pressures as businesses compete for a smaller pool of available workers. We look for the unemployment rate to hold at 5.5% in March.”
NBF
“Although we believe that the labour market situation continued to improve during the month, supported by the amelioration of the epidemiological situation, we still expect a flat employment print. Far from being the start of a downtrend, this decline would in fact represent only a normalization after February’s breathtaking figure (+336.6K). Assuming the participation rate stayed unchanged at 65.4%, this result would leave the unemployment rate at 5.5%.”
CIBC
“Our forecast for a 100K gain would be predominantly concentrated in services such as accommodation & food, which even after February’s gain was still 200K jobs short of its pre-pandemic level. Of course, with the jobless rate already at a near-historic low of 5.5% in the prior month, and expected to dip further in March, worker availability will remain an issue for many firms in that sector. The low unemployment rate should also correspond with wage inflation accelerating further, even with monthly job gains concentrated in low-paying services sectors.”
TDS
“We look for a significant moderation in job growth following last month's blockbuster (336K) print with employment rising by just 35K in March, pulling the unemployment rate to 5.4%. Wage growth for permanent workers should push higher to 3.8% YoY in March from 3.3%, with base-effects contributing to the pickup.”
Citibank
“Net Change in Employment (Mar) – Citi: 115K, prior: 336.6K, Unemployment Rate – Citi: 5.3%, prior: 5.5%, Hourly Wage Rate Permanent Employees – Citi: 3.8%, prior: 3.3%. A further normalization of services sector activities throughout late-February and early-March should lead to another month of strong job gains. However, with the unemployment rate now below pre-COVID levels and likely to fall further to 5.3% in March, a shrinking pool of available workers could limit monthly job growth. With demand for workers likely still strong, however, especially over the summer as services activity bounces back, labor shortages could see further upward pressure on wages. A further pick-up in wages ahead of the April BoC meeting and over coming months could support an even faster removal of accommodation by the BoC.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to test 1.0850 as US dollar aims for the skies
EUR/USD is heading lower towards 1.0850, as the US dollar keeps pushing higher alongside the Treasury yields on the hawkish Fed outlook. The risk-off trading on global stocks also underpins the safe-haven dollar. Fed/ECB policy divergence remains in play.
GBP/USD eyes monthly lows at 1.3050 amid aggressive Fed's tightening bets
GBP/USD is closing in on the monthly lows of 1.3050 on the hawkish stance from the Fed. The UK sanctions against Russian coal and oil imports keep the pound undermined. Focus shifts to the US inflation and UK GDP due for release next week.
Gold skids below $1,930 as the DXY prepares to kiss 100.00 on higher yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has tumbled below its principal cushion of $1,930.00 as the market participants are raising bets on settlement of the US dollar index (DXY) above the crucial resistance of 100.00. The precious metal is falling gradually after a mildly positive start on Friday.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days.
French election: What does it mean for the euro?
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10, ahead of the runoff two weeks later. Opinion polls have narrowed significantly in recent weeks and a victory for President Macron doesn’t look so certain anymore.