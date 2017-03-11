Canada: Employment increased by 35,000 in October

"Employment increased by 35,000 in October, and the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 6.3%," the Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

Key highlights

Employment gains in the month were driven by full-time work (+89,000), while fewer people worked part time (-53,000).

On a year-over-year basis, total employment rose by 308,000 (+1.7%), with full-time work increasing by 397,000 (+2.7%) and the number of people working part time declining by 89,000 (-2.5%).

On a year-over-year basis, total hours worked were up 2.7%.

The unemployment rate trended downwards in the 12 months to October, falling 0.7 percentage points over this period.