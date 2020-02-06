Canada: Employment expected to grow slower – TDS

Canada’s labour market could outperform the United States one this year, although analysts at TD Securities are projecting an increase in the numbers below the market expectations.
Key quotes
“The Canadian labour market is expected to begin 2020 on a subdued note, with employment forecast to rise by 10k in January on the heels of a 27k increase for December, which is slightly below the market consensus for 17.5k.”
“More subdued job growth alongside an expected rebound in the labour force will put upward pressure on the unemployment rate, which we expect to rise to 5.7%, while base-effects should result in a deceleration in wage growth to 3.6% y/y.”
“We do not see an asymmetric setup heading in to this number, and we expect Canadian 10s would outperform by 2-3bps in the event of a 30k+ miss (and vice versa), assuming US nonfarm payrolls rise in line with the market consensus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to four-month low
EUR/USD has dipped to the lowest since October as the US dollar continues gaining strength amid upbeat US data, optimism about the coronavirus and weak German data earlier.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 trough closer to 1.29 on Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, at the lowest since December. The US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations are weighing on sterling.
ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal
Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis. The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020. The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1560 region. The upside seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.