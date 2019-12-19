Analysts at TD Securities are looking for a 0.4% decline in wholesale sales of Canadian economy for October in a partial unwind of last month's 1.0% gain, which was driven in part by an outsized increase in machinery & equipment sales.

Key Quotes

“ADP employment for November will be published alongside wholesale trade, where markets will look for confirmation of the sizeable pullback reported in the Labour Force Survey. The LFS revealed 52k jobs lost during the month, excluding a 19k decline in self-employment which is not captured by ADP.”