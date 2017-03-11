Canada: Economy to add 15k jobs in October – TDS

Canada: Economy to add 15k jobs in October – TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS are looking for the Canadian economy to add 15k jobs in October while strong underlying details should help to bolster the headline print.
Key Quotes
“We see scope for wage growth to rise further on the continued decline in labour market slack, though any increase should be at the margin. The unemployment rate is likely to hold at the current cycle low of 6.2% (6.172% unrounded) and the risks lean towards a further improvement to 6.1%. Meanwhile, the composition of job growth will likely skew towards private employment and we also see scope for a rebound in services. The full/part-time split is likely to favour the latter given the underperformance so far this year, but the last two reports have seen volatile swings in this category.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.