Canada: Economy is recovering lost jobs, outpacing the US and most other developed economies – Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo point out the Canadian economy is outperforming relative to expectations. On Friday, the employment report is due and market consensus suggests an increase of 90K jobs in March.
Key Quotes:
“The Canadian economy has been strengthening over the past few months. Perhaps, most notable has been the improvement in local labor market dynamics, especially as it relates to February data. Last month, the Canadian economy created 259,200 jobs, well above consensus forecasts calling for just 75,000. In addition, the jobless rate fell to 8.2% from 9.4%, while the labor market participation rate held steady at close to 65%. Improvements in the labor market also contribute to our optimistic outlook on the Canadian economy, and if March employment data follow suit, the outlook could brighten even further.”
“Consensus estimates suggest another 90,000 jobs could be created in Canada and for the jobless rate to tick lower to 8.0%. As far as recovering lost jobs, the Canadian labor market is outpacing the United States and most other developed economies. With oil prices pushing higher and the domestic economy stabilizing, it is also possible more energy sector jobs are created in the months ahead. When sifting through March employment data, we will be cognizant of any revisions to February data purely given the size of the outperformance last month.”
“We believe the BoC is on pace for a rate hike earlier than the central bank is currently signaling and see a 25-bp hike in the second half of 2022. While our view on a 2022 rate hike is out of consensus
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,745 resistance
XAU/USD continues to push higher following Monday's choppy action. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index retreats below 92.50 in the early American session.
Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion
Bitcoin price successfully defended a key support level on the daily chart and aims for new all-time highs. Ethereum price has established a new all-time high at $2,150 in the past 24 hours.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.