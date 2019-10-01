Canada: Economy is likely to show more signs of fatigue – CIBC

Data released today showed that GDP growth in Canada stalled in July. Analysts at CIBC, explained that the economy is likely to show more signs of fatigue, particularly given the slowing in global conditions seen recently.
Key Quotes:
“After registering a very hearty end to the first quarter, the Canadian economy has seen growth decelerate in each subsequent month, culminating in today’s flat reading for July. It was maintenance at a major offshore oil production facility that led to the greatest drag, a development that should have reversed in the ensuing months. But neither bringing that facility back online, nor increasing oil production as Alberta’s mandated restraint was further scaled back, represent sustainable growth. Following any one-off rebound, the economy is likely to show more signs of fatigue, particularly given the slowing in global conditions seen recently.”
“Construction activity was another soft spot in the report, albeit much less of a drag than the oil and gas sector.”
“While the big winners in the report weren’t all that big, wholesaling, retailing and real estate among others did enough to save the economy from contracting in July. Utilities also rose, but that coincided with heatwaves across parts of the country and may have reversed in August and September as those extreme conditions abated.”
“It was a mixed bag of ups and downs for the economy in July, but what seems clear is that any rebound in growth from here on out will likely only be the short-lived result of oil production returning to more normal levels. Tracking for the third quarter is still running a touch ahead of the Bank of Canada’s last projection of 1 ½%, but with the external environment looking weak and domestic households no longer as spendthrift, a rate cut around the turn of the year is still in our base-case forecast.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.2340 on EU willing to grant “concessions”
Dollar’s broad weakness barely helped the pair to hold around 1.2300, but news that the EU could consider a time-limit on the Irish backstop did the job: GBP/USD trimmed daily losses, trades in the green.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.