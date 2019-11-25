Canada: Economic growth likely fell markedly in the 3Q – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting that the pace of Canadian economic growth fell markedly in the third quarter, tracking a 0.9% (q/q, annualized) expansion.
Key Quotes
“A large part of the slowing is down to net trade – exports are likely to have stood still in the third quarter (+0.0%), while imports came back somewhat following an earlier contraction (+2.7%). Only middling growth is anticipated for non-residential business investment (+1.7%) as uncertainty continues to take its toll.”
“Consumer spending is forecast to accelerate somewhat, but to only a modest (+1.7%) pace of growth. Residential investment (+9.6%) is expected to be the bright spot, helped by strength in both resale and homebuilding activity. Industry-level GDP is projected to rise by 0.1% in September, as stronger service sector activity is offset by a drag from manufacturing.”
“Manufacturing shipments fell by 0.7% m/m in real terms, capping off a disappointing Q3 for the industrial sector and weighing on more positive developments in the goods-producing sector. Oil and gas should provide a tailwind even with lingering shutdowns weighing on offshore activity, and construction activity should make a modest positive contribution on stronger residential building activity.”
“Meanwhile, services will benefit from the continued recovery in existing home sales along with an anticipated rebound in wholesale trade. A 0.1% print will provide a muted handoff to Q4, where we expect another quarter of sub-trend growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drifts down toward 1.10 amid trade hopes, German data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 as the US and China are reportedly close a deal. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, up on the day. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10
Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery. US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets. USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
Gold drops to near 2-week lows, below $1455 level
Gold edged lower through the early North-American session on Monday and dropped to near two-week lows, below the $1455 horizontal support in the last hour.
Crypto Today: China shortens excitement over cryptocurrencies
BTC/USD continues in panic mode and it dropped another 7.5% in the European morning. It is currently trading at $6,670 but damage at the end of the day.