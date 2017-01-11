Canada: Downside growth surprise - TDS

Canada: Downside growth surprise - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Canadian growth surprised to the downside in August, contracting 0.1% m/m and missing TD/market expectations of 0.1%, notes the analysis team at TDS.
Key Quotes
“This miss should take our Q3 tracking near 2.0% from about 2.5%, close to the Bank's 1.8% forecast, supporting its near-term cautious tone.”
“Some of the weakness can be faded, but the cooling in the goods sector is taking a toll on growth. With growth just a notch above trend, the urgency to hike is obviously less convincing and the window to hike will likely tighten by next spring although macro imbalances are still a valid concern.”
“Rates: The disappointing GDP figures will keep the dovish Canadian narrative alive. There is just a 50% chance of a hike priced into the January FAD, but the path of least resistance over the next week or two is going to be a slow grind lower in 2 and 5-year rates.”
“FX: The negative surprise in GDP reinforces our bias that the USDCAD remains asymmetrically tilted to the upside in the coming weeks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.