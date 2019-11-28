Canada: Current account deficit widens to C$9.86 billion in Q3

Current account deficit in Canada widened more than expected in Q3.

USD/CAD stays quiet on Thanksgiving Day holiday in US.

Canada's current account deficit widened to C$9.86 billion in the third quarter from C$6.74 billion deficit in the second quarter, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of C$9 billion.

"The overall deficit on trade in goods and services rose by $2.4 billion, on a higher goods deficit," the publication read. "International transactions in services moderated the overall increase in the current account deficit in the third quarter. The commercial services surplus was up, while the travel deficit narrowed in the quarter."

The USD/CAD pair ignored the data and was last seen trading at 1.3288, adding 0.05% on the day.