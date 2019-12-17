Canada: CPI inflation likely to firm to 2.2% YoY in November – TDS

Canada’s CPI inflation is projected to firm to 2.2% YoY in November owing to a significant tailwind from base-effects, with prices down 0.1% MoM, suggests the research team at TD Securities.

Key Quotes

“Energy prices are the main catalyst for the month-over-month decline, as a change from summer to winter gasoline blends weighs on the price at the pump. While this is typical for Q4, last November saw a much sharper pullback in gasoline prices due to softer crude oil prices, and the base effects from this move should eliminate a 0.2pp drag from gasoline on a year-ago basis.”

“Elsewhere, food prices should make a positive contribution on higher crop prices alongside a modest pullback in the Canadian dollar, while shelter should provide another tailwind as the housing market recovery feeds into higher homeowner replacement costs.”

“Muted base-effects to CPI-trim and CPI-median suggest a high hurdle to any pullback in core CPI, which should leave the average of the three near 2.1% y/y and allow the BoC some patience as they monitor incoming activity data for signs of slowdown.”