Canada: CPI growth slows to 1.2% in November

Canada’s consumer price index climbed 1.2% in November from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

This advance follows a 1.5% increase in October and a 1.3% advance in September. Expectations were for a 1.4% advance in November. From a month earlier, consumer prices declined 0.4% in November.

Meanwhile, with Canada introducing three new measures to gauge core inflation in November, the estimation for annual growth in core inflation rose in a range from 1.3% to 1.9%.