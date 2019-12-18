Canada: Core inflation running above target – NFB

National Bank of Canada analyst Matthieu Arseneau, points out that the combination of a tight labour market and fading global uncertainties should keep core inflation above the Bank of Canada target of 2% for the foreseeable future. They don’t see rate cuts as an unlikely scenario.
Key Quotes:
“Canadian headline inflation was in line with expectations in November with the seasonally adjusted CPI showing a modest rise of 0.1% month over month. However, don’t be misled by this showing: the increase was actually 0.15%. Second, CPI in November was negatively impacted by a 0.8% drop in recreation/education. The latter was the only component showing a pullback among the 8 major categories.”
“The core measures preferred by the Bank of Canada were above consensus in November, with the average of the three gauges coming in at 2.2%, its highest level in a decade. Note that our in-house replications of CPI-Trim and CPI-median both rose 0.2% in October and November, a stronger pace than what the average core annual rate is showing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100
The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.
EUR/USD depressed around 1.1120 but off daily lows
The EUR/USD pair remains depressed but managed to bounce from its daily lows, as the market is still looking for a catalyst to push the greenback one way or the other.
Market sell-off or a winter selling season
The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.
Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength
The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470.
USD/JPY remains depressed, just below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range around mid-109.00s.