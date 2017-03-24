Skip to main content
Canada Consumer Price Index - Core (MoM): 0.4% (February) vs 0.3%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
United States Durable Goods Orders above forecasts (1.2%) in February: Actual (1.7%)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation below forecasts (0.6%) in February: Actual (0.5%)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index (YoY) below expectations (2.1%) in February: Actual (2%)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) remains at 1.7% in February
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Optimistic that health care bill will pass - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
12:27 GMT
This is finally your chance for a great plan! - Donald Trump
FXStreet
|
12:19 GMT
GBP/USD bid above 1.2416/1.2391 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
12:16 GMT
Gold stays in 3-week highs near $1,245
FXStreet
|
12:12 GMT
EUR/SEK presently hesitating
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
US: Expect a decent rebound of 1.1% m-o-m in durable goods orders - Nomura
FXStreet
|
11:54 GMT
EUR/USD sticks to EZ PMI-led gains, House vote in focus
FXStreet
|
11:52 GMT
Commodity prices are the more tactical risk – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
11:50 GMT
Canada: February headline CPI inflation expected to remain unchanged at 2.1% y/y - TDS
FXStreet
|
11:46 GMT
USD/RUB drops to lows near 57.00 post-CBR
FXStreet
|
11:45 GMT
US: Manufacturing PMI likely to post a gain in March – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
11:42 GMT
US: Durable goods order and Fed speak in focus – TDS
FXStreet
|
11:39 GMT
India FX Reserves, USD increased to $366.78B from previous $364.11B
FXStreet
|
11:32 GMT
BoE’s Vlieghe: No need for tightening - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:14 GMT
