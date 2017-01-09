Canada: Canadian manufacturers lost some momentum in August - Markit

Canada: Canadian manufacturers lost some momentum in August - MarkitBy Eren Sengezer
"The rate of improvement in business conditions at Canadian manufacturers lost some momentum in August, but remained marked nonetheless," IHS Markit said on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered 54.6 in August
- Central to the latest overall improvement was an eleventh successive monthly expansion in new orders.
- In line with a softer rise in new business, manufacturers raised their production at a weaker, albeit still-above-average pace in August.
- Firms responded to rising workloads by hiring additional staff members for the eleventh successive month. Moreover, the latest round of job creation was the most marked since data collection began in October 2010
