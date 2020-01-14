Canada: Broadly optimistic picture of the economy in Q4 – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities note that the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey painted a broadly optimistic picture of the economy in Q4, with the overall indicator rising for the 3rd consecutive quarter (albeit modestly).

Key Quotes

“Indicators of capacity pressures pointed to slightly less slack in the economy, inflation expectations were stable, and the accompanying consumer survey showed a modest increase in expected household spending.”

“The outlook for future sales growth and investment intentions both slowed, but remained positive.”