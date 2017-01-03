Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
TRUMP
Canada BoC Interest Rate Decision in line with expectations (0.5%)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Canada BoC Interest Rate Decision in line with expectations (0.5%)
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
Technical blow in 4hr GBP/USD chart
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
United States ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 57.7, above expectations (56) in February
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
United States Construction Spending (MoM) came in at -1% below forecasts (0.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
United States ISM Prices Paid in line with expectations (68) in February
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
United States Markit Manufacturing PMI declined to 54.2 in February from previous 54.3
FXStreet
|
14:46 GMT
US stocks resume record setting rally, surge during opening trade amid Fed rate hike talks
FXStreet
|
14:40 GMT
USD/CAD keeps the bullish outlook – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
14:32 GMT
Canada RBC Manufacturing PMI up to 54.7 in February from previous 53.5
FXStreet
|
14:31 GMT
USD/MXN down 0.26% on the day; doors opened towards 100-DMA
FXStreet
|
14:13 GMT
USD/CAD clinches highs near 1.3350 on US PCE, BoC eyed
FXStreet
|
14:13 GMT
USD/JPY continues to gain traction, taps 114.00 mark
FXStreet
|
14:12 GMT
EUR/USD at session lows near 1.0520 after US releases
FXStreet
|
13:43 GMT
When is the BoC interest rate decision? How could it affect USD/CAD?
FXStreet
|
13:37 GMT
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditure - Price Index (YoY) unchanged at 1.7% in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY): 1.9% (January) vs 1.6%
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Personal Income (MoM) above expectations (0.3%) in January: Actual (0.4%)
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canada Current Account came in at -10.73B below forecasts (-9.75B) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditure - Price Index (MoM) above expectations (0.2%) in January: Actual (0.3%)
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (MoM): 0.4% (January) vs 0.2%
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Load More content ...