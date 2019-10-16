Canada: Annual inflation stayed unchanged at 1.9% in September vs. 2.1% expected

According to the data published by Statistics Canada, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.9% on a yearly basis in September to match August's reading but fell short of the market expectation of 2.1%.

"Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 2.4% for the third consecutive month," Statistics Canada noted in its press release. "On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI edged down 0.1% in September, matching the decline in August."

With the initial reaction, the USD/CAD pair edged higher and was last seen trading at 1.3215, adding 0.15% on a daily basis.