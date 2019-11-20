Canada: Annual inflation stayed unchanged at 1.9% in October as expected

- Inflation in Canada rose 1.9% in October as forecasted.
- CAD recovers modestly against its rivals following the CPI readings.
Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), in Canada stayed unchanged at 1.9% annually to match September's reading and the market expectation, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. "Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 2.3% following three consecutive monthly increases of 2.4%," Statistics Canada further noted in its press release.
On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% after falling 0.4% in September. The Bank of Canada's (BoC) core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in at 0.4% and 1.9% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.
With the initial market reaction, the USD/CAD pulled away from daily highs above the 1.33 mark and was last seen trading at 1.3290, adding 0.17% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%
Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC
The XAU/USD pair extended its steady recovery that started last week and touched a fresh two-week high of $1,479 before losing its traction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,473.50.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.