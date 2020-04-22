Canada: Annual CPI in March drops to 0.9% vs. 1.2% expected

Annual CPI in Canada fell more than expected in March.

USD/CAD continues to trade in negative territory near 1.4100s.

Inflation in Canada, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), in March dropped to 0.9% on a yearly basis from 2.2% in February, Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday. This reading came in lower than the market expectation of 1.2%. On a monthly basis, the CPI declined 0.6% after rising 0.4% in February.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's core annual CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, dropped to 1.6% from 1.8% and rose 0.1% on a monthly basis.

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair largely ignored these figures and was last seen erasing 0.4% on the day at 1.4146.