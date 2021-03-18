Canada: ADP Employment Change drops to -100.8K in February

- Private sector employment in Canada continued to fall in February.
- USD/CAD trades with modest daily gains around 1.2430.
Private sector employment in Canada decreased by 100,800 jobs from January to February, the ADP Research Institue revealed in its monthly report on Thursday. On a positive note, January's print got revised up to -65,800 from-231,200.
Commenting on the data, "The decrease in jobs was led by leisure and hospitality, trade, and construction, while the manufacturing and finance sectors recorded slight job gains,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "As lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the country, hard-hit industries such as leisure and hospitality will begin to see gains in hiring."
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair edged higher after this report and was last seen gaining 0.23% on the day at 1.2429.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
