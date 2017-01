Canada added 53,700 jobs in December while the unemployment rate increased to 6.9%, Statistics Canada said Friday. Expectations were for a loss of 2,500 jobs and for the jobless rate to rise 0.1 pp to 6.9%.

During the 12 months ending December 31, the Canadian economy added 214,100 jobs or 1.2%, marking the fastest December-to-December growth rate since 2012.