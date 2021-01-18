Can we expect Unilever (ULVR Stock) buyers in anticipation of further gains this year? [Video]

Unilever has seen strong gains over the first half of the year for the last ten years. If you take a look at the performance for Unilever over the last 6 months between January 13 and June 03 you can see below that the average return has been a solid 10%. The largest gain was an impressive +30.76% in 2017. The only loss was in 2012 and was a -1.00% loss. Unilever has provided a number of products to consumers in the UK during the COVID-19 lockdowns and that has supported its share prices.

Expect Unilever buyers in anticipation of further gains this year.

Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is if COVID-19 cases rise and the vaccine proves ineffective.

Learn more about HYCM