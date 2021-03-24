The German motor company Volkswagen is entering into a strong time of year where it tends to see seasonal gains. Over the last 10 years, Volkswagen has risen 9 times between March 24 and April 27. The average return over the last 10 years has been +7.61%. The maximum profit was +13.93% in 2020. There has been 1 loss in the last 10 years in 2013 with a drop of -1.32%.
Earlier in March Volkswagen are projecting 450K electric cars delivered to customers, which is double that of 2020. Will strong electrical vehicle sales allow Volkswagen to take on Tesla and boost shares again?
Trade risks
-
There is a risk that investors consider equity markets overbought and that could see a correction. It is hard to know when that correction will come, but investors need to be aware of the potential risk.
-
There is a risk that further slowdowns in the EU vaccine roll out drag on German stocks and pressure them lower.
