The Federal Reserve is slowly edging towards policy normalization. The prospect of rising interest rates is usually beneficial for discretionary consumer purchases. Why? Because rising employment means that consumers feel more confident to make non-essential purchases. Nike has some strong seasonals as we come into August.
Over the last 15 years, Nike has risen a total of 13 times in 15 years between August 02 and September 30 with an average return of +7.78%. The largest gain was in 2020 with a 27.67% gain as Nike made a very successful pivot to direct selling to customers online. This strategy was a great one for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Major Trade Risks: Any negative supply chain issues could weigh on Nike Stock.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers below 1.19 on mixed market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 but above the daily low as markets are lifting their heads from Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI. US Treasury yields are off their lows and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, marginally higher, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries.
XAU/USD continues to target $1804 and $1800 support levels
Gold is holding the lower ground, heading closer towards $1800, as traders remain cautious and refrain from placing any fresh directional bets ahead of the all-important US NFP data due this Friday.
Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up
Bitcoin price has dropped 10% since its August 1 swing high at $42,599. Ethereum price follows BTC and has shed 9% as it bounces off the $2,460 support level. Ripple price came extremely close to retesting the range high at $0.785 but is now undergoing correction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: