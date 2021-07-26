Is the summer season time for Motorola stock to gain? Will the recent rise in tech stocks still keep moving higher or will the Federal Reserve announce the start of bond tapering and that weigh on stocks?
Over the last 15 years, Motorola has risen a total of 12 times in 15 years between July 26 and September 30 with an average return of +6.54%. The largest gain was in 2009 with a 27.45% gain.
Major Trade Risks: If the Fed announces that they are starting to consider bond tapering next week watch out for a correction in stocks. This is a key risk right now even though markets are still expecting the Fed to remain dovish until there are sufficient signs of a recovery in the US labor market.
Motorola Solutions is an American data communications and telecommunications equipment provider that succeeded Motorola, Inc., following the spinoff of the mobile phone division into Motorola Mobility in 2011.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 as UK optimism battles cautious market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, little changed on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
Gold flirts with $1,800 as USD weakens
Gold prices record a sudden uptick after opening below the $1,800 mark on Monday morning. The rise in the price attributed to the fall in the US dollar index from the 93.00 mark. The general risk-off mood also boosted the demand for the precious metal.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.