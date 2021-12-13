Can Apple (AAPL Stock) go beyond three trillion?

Apple is about to become the world’s first three trillion dollar company and the question facing investors in 2022 is could the party last?
-
AAPL is about to hit 3 Trillion.
-
Skeptics are concerned with valuation and regulation.
-
The market is betting on the power of Augmented Reality.
There are several good reasons for bears to be skeptical about the stock’s recent meteoric not the least of which is valuation and regulation. AAPL is trading at the top of its valuation range nearing the 30X P/E while top line growth is anticipated to be a modest 4.5% in 2022. Of greater concern to investors is possible regulatory oversight over the company’s monopolistic practices. So far AAPL has been able to avoid any ruling to force it to open up its Apple Store payment protocols to any third party vendor which in turn would limit the company’s ability to collect a hefty 30% toll on any revenue collected. But litigation continues through the courts and it’s doubtful that Apple will escape completely unscathed and will likely have to amend its terms with software vendors on the App Store platform.
The much bigger issue from a regulatory standpoint is Apple’s close and secret relationship with Google. Google pays Apple to make it the default search engine across all Apple products and although neither company reveals the exact terms of the deal analysts estimate that it could be as high as 15 Billion dollars in 2021 and could rise to 22 Billion dollars in 2022. This is a massive chunk of change for Apple, almost all of whihc ends up as profit on its bottom line. According to some estimates the Apple/Google deal is responsible for as much as 15% of AAPL’s annual profits and if either the US or European authorities seek to overturn the exclusivity of the deal on anti-monopolistic grounds the impact on the stock will be instant and severe.
Yet for now investors are ignoring the regulatory and valuation risks and are focusing on the next next thing which in the case of Apple is augmented and virtual reality. It is believed that the company has more than a thousand engineers working on the project and it is expected to bring out its first set of products next year. Augmented reality which superimposes digital images over a physical landscape has long been viewed as the next big step in digital evolution, allowing for far more immersive experience in education, repair, tourism, retail and even medical procedures. Still, adoption has been slow and the market remains tiny. Analysts projected that AR would be a $100 Billion business by 2020 but the reality is a far more modest $14 Billion.
The bullish bet on AAPL is contingent on the company bringing AR into the mainstream in 2022 with a suite of software and hardware offerings that would make it highly compelling for consumers to adopt the technology. If Apple succeeds it will be at the forefront of yet another trillion dollar business and will maintain its leadership role in consumer technology. This is the true reason for the run up in the stock and if it can deliver in 2022 than most of the bearish worries will evaporate as AAPL tries to achieve a historic feat of generateting growth from its 3 Trillion dollar capital base.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
