As vaccinations appear to be working and economies like the United Kingdom and Israel opening up, will we see a return to normal consumer spending? During COVID bookings for hotels and flights fell sharply. Will the prospect of higher interest rates from the Fed and more bookings from confident travelers boost American Express shares?

Over the last 15 years, American Express has risen 80% of the time between August 05 and September 19 with an average return of +2.84%. The largest gain was in 2009 with an 11.20% gain as American Express staged a strong recovery from the Global Financial Crisis lows.

Major Trade Risks: Any significant COVID-19 variant that results in further lockdowns.

