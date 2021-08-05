As vaccinations appear to be working and economies like the United Kingdom and Israel opening up, will we see a return to normal consumer spending? During COVID bookings for hotels and flights fell sharply. Will the prospect of higher interest rates from the Fed and more bookings from confident travelers boost American Express shares?
Over the last 15 years, American Express has risen 80% of the time between August 05 and September 19 with an average return of +2.84%. The largest gain was in 2009 with an 11.20% gain as American Express staged a strong recovery from the Global Financial Crisis lows.
Major Trade Risks: Any significant COVID-19 variant that results in further lockdowns.
EUR/USD novers around 1.1850 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims and a speech from the Fed's Waller are eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is holding above 1.39 after initially falling in response to the BOE's "Super Thursday" decision. The bank left its policy unchanged and only one member voted for tapering bond buys. A speech from the Fed's Waller and covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.