Cambodia: USD/KHR to touch 4.150 by Q3 – ANZ

A 0.6% year-to-date appreciation in KHR is broadly in line with the historical tendency for the currency to strengthen in Q1 every year, according to analysts at ANZ Research. USD/KHR trades at 3,985.04.

Key quotes

“Cambodia remains a highly dollarized economy, an attribute which will likely limit the fall in the riel due to a weak external position.”

“We expect USD/KHR to touch 4,150 by Q3, falling back to 4,100 handle by end of the year.”