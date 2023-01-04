"The dollar stages a broader retreat on higher stocks in HK and China. Besides the correlation with risk assets, a reopening of the Chinese economy and boost to European trade can galvanise gains for the single currency. The US macro releases today and NFP on Friday should provide a clearer view of whether the tactic of selling dollar rallies remains pertinent or is losing its appeal. The price action this morning suggests it is the former. The FOMC raised the dot plot for 2023 through 2025 last month, with interest rates staying restrictive for the next three years."

"The macro calendar picks up pace today with the US manufacturing ISM, JOLTS job openings and FOMC minutes. A flurry of client enquiries followed the intra-day 1.5% swoon from high to low yesterday in EUR/USD but buyers emerged on the dip overnight."

"The brace of below forecast inflation data from France and Germany may not reshape policy tactics at the ECB but the speedier drop in prices will fuel hopes that perhaps inflation trends could improve more quickly in 2023. It is early days of course and reports over surging food prices and faster wage growth could keep core inflation rates elevated. The reduction in energy gas bills in Germany will not be repeated next month and means that inflation will probably return to double digits in January."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.