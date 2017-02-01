Caixin's Hu Shuli: Calls for a more flexible GDP target for 2017

Livesquawk reports comments from Caixin's Hu Shuli, posted in an editorial issue of the Caxin Weekly published a day before.

Key Quotes:

“Looking ahead to China's development and reform trend in the New Year, we believe that the theme should be "reform and execution". Therefore, it should weaken economic growth rigid targets for reform set aside enough flexibility.”

“Only by deepening reform and correcting the three imbalances can the Chinese economy really stimulate endogenous power, and domestic and foreign investors will have confidence in the Chinese economy.”