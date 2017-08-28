Caixin: China's regulators preparing new rules for digital coin offerings - RTRS

Caixin: China's regulators preparing new rules for digital coin offerings - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s financial magazine Caixin reported on Monday, the Chinese regulators are preparing new regulations on digital currencies/ crypto currencies and may ban them until the rules are introduced.
Key Points via Reuters:
“Digital currencies such as bitcoin allow anonymous peer-to-peer transactions without the need for banks or central banks. They are also used by companies seeking to raise capital, in the form of initial coin offerings (ICOs) or initial token offerings (ITOs).
The Chinese regulators, including the People’s Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, are now considering how to handle ICOs, including whether to ban them outright until regulations are in place, Caixin reported citing sources.”
