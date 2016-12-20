Caixin: China to relax restrictions on equity index trading

Caixin: China to relax restrictions on equity index tradingBy Dhwani Mehta
Caixin quotes unnamed sources, citing that the Chinese authorities are considering to relax restriction on equity index trading.
Key Details via MNI:
Restrictions will not be fully relaxed at the beginning
But will be step by step as market conditions allow
Higher positions and lower margin requirement will be allowed
Lack of liquidity is the biggest problem in the stock-index futures market - blaming tightening measures implemented by authorities after the stock market rout last August