Caixin China PMI: Feb service sector growth slows to 4-month low - RTRS

By Dhwani Mehta

Reuters offers key takeaways from the latest Chinese services PMI report published earlier today.

Key Points:

Activity in China's services sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months

New business still growing at a solid rate

Increasing competition making it harder for companies to raise prices

Findings echoed a similar softening in growth in China's official services activity survey released on Wednesday

