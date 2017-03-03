Caixin China PMI: Feb service sector growth slows to 4-month low - RTRS

Caixin China PMI: Feb service sector growth slows to 4-month low - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters offers key takeaways from the latest Chinese services PMI report published earlier today.
Key Points:
Activity in China's services sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months
New business still growing at a solid rate
Increasing competition making it harder for companies to raise prices
Findings echoed a similar softening in growth in China's official services activity survey released on Wednesday
