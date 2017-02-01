Caixin China Dec PMI jumps to 4-year high - RTRS

Caixin China Dec PMI jumps to 4-year high - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters providing fresh insights on the Chinese manufacturing sector activity, after the latest Caixin PMI data showed a solid improvement in the Chinese factories.
Key Points:
China's factory activity picked up more than expected in December
Demand accelerated
Output reaching a near six-year high
Giving the manufacturing sector a solid boost heading into 2017
The index has been slowly building momentum thanks to a lending and construction boom
Order growth was fuelled by stronger domestic demand
New export orders remained sluggish