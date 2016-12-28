CAD: Weaker for longer – SocGen

Alvin T. Tan, Research Analyst at Societe Generale, notes that the Canadian economy has bounced back in the second half of 2016 after the economic disruption caused by the Alberta wildfires earlier in the year.

Key Quotes

“Economic growth, however, remains tepid overall. Business investment continues to be sluggish following the end of the energy sector boom, and export performance has not met previously upbeat expectations. Newly announced mortgage tightening measures will also exert a negative impact on homebuilding activity. Overall inflation pressures remain limited, with the headline and core inflation rates under 2%. Low interest rates and recovering crude oil prices will likely help spur growth moderately in 2017.”

“BoC firmly on hold. The lukewarm outlook suggests that the Bank of Canada will keep policy steady in the face of Fed tightening, which should nudge USD/CAD gradually higher through mid-2017. The loonie remains highly correlated to oil prices, but it will likely not be able to resist broad US dollar strength.”

“Loonie to stay cheaper for longer. The Canadian dollar now appears cheap both from a PPP perspective and versus a time series of the real trade-weighted exchange rate. This has helped to support growth and is expected to last for longer, with the BoC likely to lean against any abrupt strengthening of the currency. However, we do expect further room for loonie gains against the Australasian currencies, if as we expect, the Chinese slowdown deepens through 2017.”