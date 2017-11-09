CAD/USD options: Investors boost downside bets on CAD

The CAD/USD Oct expiry options data published by the CME show investors boosted the downside bets on the Canadian dollar on Friday.

The open interest in the CAD/USD Puts increased by 1154 contracts. It is worth noting that the in-the-money [ITM] Puts added 1144 contracts. Meanwhile, the open positions in the Calls increased by a meager 460 contracts.

The big jump in the open positions in the ITM Put options indicates the investors are expecting the CAD to drop in the short-term.