CAD/USD options: Investors boost downside bets on CAD

CAD/USD options: Investors boost downside bets on CADBy Omkar Godbole
The CAD/USD Oct expiry options data published by the CME show investors boosted the downside bets on the Canadian dollar on Friday.
The open interest in the CAD/USD Puts increased by 1154 contracts. It is worth noting that the in-the-money [ITM] Puts added 1144 contracts. Meanwhile, the open positions in the Calls increased by a meager 460 contracts.
The big jump in the open positions in the ITM Put options indicates the investors are expecting the CAD to drop in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.