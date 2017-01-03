CAD: The known unknowns of Donald Trump to keep BoC cautious today – ING

Analysts at ING note that the BoC meet to set interest rates today and little is expected at this meeting, with expectations higher for the April 12th meeting, where a new Monetary Policy Report will be released.

Key Quotes

“So far the BoC has been trying to soften any market expectations of tighter policy – and in fact market pricing is quite restrained currently, just 10bp of tightening priced in over the next 12 months. While Friday’s release of 4Q16 GDP data will also add to the picture, our view is that the CAD remains vulnerable to various threats from south of the border, such as i) NAFTA renegotiation ii) the introduction of a border tax and iii) early Fed tightening. 1.3310/20 looks an important resistance level for $/CAD (already broken) and a close above it will add confidence to our 3m forecast of 1.40.”