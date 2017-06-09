CAD strategy post BoC surprise rate hike - Nomura

CAD strategy post BoC surprise rate hike - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura offered their CAD strategy after the BoC raised rates today.
Key Quotes:
"The September rate hike has caught the market a bit off-guard, but helps reaffirm our positive outlook for the CAD.
With Canada’s robust economic performance becoming self-reinforcing, we think the market will continue to price in prospects of higher BoC interest rates, and as a result relative yield spreads should continue to move in favour of Canada, supporting the CAD.
And when combined with our bearish USD outlook, a move below 1.20 in USD/CAD in the not too distant future looks likely."
