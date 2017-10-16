CAD: Soft CPI data and NAFTA risks to weigh - ING

Canadian CPI and retail sales data (both Fri) will dominate the focus for CAD markets this week - especially ahead of the 25 Oct BoC meeting, according to analysts at ING.

Key Quotes

“Policymakers have been gradually shifting to a more cautious stance over further rate hikes amid concerns that markets may have moved too far too fast for their liking. In the absence of any big positive inflation surprise (consensus is looking for core common CPI at 1.5% YoY), we would expect a pause in the tightening cycle for the remainder of the year.”

“Watch out for the 3Q BoC Business Outlook Survey this week (Mon) and in particular whether local firms see recent CAD strength as weighing on competitiveness. Manufacturing sales data (Wed) may show some preliminary evidence of this. Equally, ramped up NAFTA uncertainties could keep the BoC in wait-and-see mode for the time being. We expect CAD to remain on the back foot given the more contentious US trade stance, with a move to 1.27 not off the cards if further tariffs on Canadian firms are issued.”