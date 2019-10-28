CAD remains the darling of the speculative community – ING

According to Petr Krpata, CFA – Chief EMEA FX and IR Strategist at ING – CAD recorded the largest increase in bullish positioning among the G10 currencies last week, with net longs rising by 11% to 20% as % open interest.
Additional Quotes:
CAD is currently the only G10 currency where investors are net long vs USD (as reported by the CFTC). All other currencies remain net short, particularly the CAD’s commodity peers – with NZD shorts remaining rather profound at 55%. The divergence in positioning among G10 commodity currencies is in line with our view of CAD outperformance vs AUD and NZD. We expect CAD momentum to remain solid as we head to the BoC meeting this Wednesday.
EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100
A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.
GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments
The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.
USD/JPY eases from 1-1/2 week tops, holds steady near 108.70 region
Trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and provided a modest lift. The ongoing uptick US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive. Bulls lacked any strong conviction ahead of this week’s FOMC/BoJ policy decisions.
Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark
Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below three-week tops set on Friday.
BTC/USD consolidates gains above $9,500
The bulls are back but this time in style and extreme aggressiveness. The largest crypto on the market cranked up the bullish train last Friday and extended the meticulous recovery above $10,000.