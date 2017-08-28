CAD: Rate hike likely from BoC in October - BBH

CAD: Rate hike likely from BoC in October - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Strong Canadian economic data underpins expectations that the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates again in October, according to analysts at BBH.
Key Quotes
“The market is not nearly as confident that any other major central bank will lift rates this year, including the Federal Reserve. The US dollar corrected higher form CAD1.24 at the end of July to nearly CAD1.28 in the middle of August. In recent days, the US dollar fell through the 61.8% retracement this month's bounce (~CAD1.2550). It looks set to retest CAD1.24. Our next objective is near CAD1.2160. A move above CAD1.26 would negative this bearish call.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.