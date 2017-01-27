CAD is the strongest of the majors this week - BBH

Analysts at BBH note that the Canadian dollar is up nearly as much as the peso this week, making it the strongest of the majors.

Key Quotes

“The Canadian dollar has been helped by three considerations. First, it is not the target of new US Administration. To the contrary, Trump's support for the pipelines was seen as favorable. Second, the 10-year rate differential has moved in Canada's favor this week, and the two-year is stable. Third, oil prices are firm for the second consecutive week. It is the sixth advancein seven weeks. Important support is seen near CAD1.30. A move now above CAD1.3135 could spur a push into the CAD1.3185-CAD1.3220 area.”