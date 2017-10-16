CAD: Focus on BoC’s Fall Business Outlook Survey - TDS

CAD: Focus on BoC’s Fall Business Outlook Survey - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
The Bank of Canada’s Fall Business Outlook Survey will be published at 10:30 ET and will be in focus for today’s session as the BOS will give an update on business sentiment and provide an outlet for firms to address any challenges they have encountered in the last three months, points out the research team at TDS.
Key Quotes
“In particular, we will be watching for any mention of currency headwinds and/or growing concern over trade protectionism. The BOS will also give an update on firm-level pricing pressures and capital spending intentions, the latter of which the Bank has talked up as a key source of strength going forward. International securities transactions for August are the only other data release on the calendar.”
