“Tighter monetary policy around the world will increase the headwinds for risk assets – after all, central bankers are deliberately trying to slowly aggregate demand. This should again play into the hands of the anti-cyclical dollar and one which now pays over 3% p.a. on a one-month deposit.”

“There seems no reason for the Fed to soften the hawkishness shown at the recent Jackson Hole symposium and a 75 bps 'hawkish hike' should keep the dollar near its highs of the year.”

It is a really busy week for central bankers. In the opinion of economists at ING, central bankers pressing more firmly on the monetary brakes will only invert yield curves further, provide greater headwinds to risk assets and keep the dollar bid near the highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.