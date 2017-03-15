Business activity continued to grow at a solid clip in New York StateBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Business activity continued to grow at a solid clip in New York State, according to firms responding to the March 2017 Empire State Manufacturing Survey.
- The headline general business conditions index edged down two points to 16.4.
- The new orders index climbed to 21.3, its highest level in several years, pointing to a substantial increase in orders.
- Labor market conditions pointed to an increase in both employment and hours worked.
- Input prices and selling prices increased at a slower pace this month.
- Indexes assessing the six-month outlook, although generally somewhat lower, continued to convey a high degree of optimism about future conditions.