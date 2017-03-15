Business activity continued to grow at a solid clip in New York State, according to firms responding to the March 2017 Empire State Manufacturing Survey.

The headline general business conditions index edged down two points to 16.4.

The new orders index climbed to 21.3, its highest level in several years, pointing to a substantial increase in orders.

Labor market conditions pointed to an increase in both employment and hours worked.

Input prices and selling prices increased at a slower pace this month.

Indexes assessing the six-month outlook, although generally somewhat lower, continued to convey a high degree of optimism about future conditions.