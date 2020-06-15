Burst in positive risk-sentiment sends AUD/USD through 0.69

  • Risk sensitive FX pairs are on the move as stock climb quickly.
  • AUD/USD is targeting higher levels as the pair breaks through 0.69.

AUD/USD 1-hour chart

AUD/USD has rushed higher during the US session on Monday after a WSJ note hit the markets. The article states that US President Trump could be looking to introduce return to work bonuses rather than sticking with unemployment benefits. At the same time, another Fed headline about corporate bond buying hit the newswires.

AUD/USD then proceeded to move past the 0.69 level it had been flirting with over the session. The price is also moving toward the 200 Simple Moving Average which could also be a resistance zone. 

Above the aforementioned levels, the psychological 0.70 area and the wave high of 0.7064 would be the targets for bulls but there needs to be enough momentum for that. Where the price is at the moment there has been some support and resistance in the past. 0.6915 has been used specifically back on 9th June.

AUD/USD Technicals

Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6909
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.6864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6755
Daily SMA50 0.6536
Daily SMA100 0.6487
Daily SMA200 0.6665
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6912
Previous Daily Low 0.6799
Previous Weekly High 0.7065
Previous Weekly Low 0.6799
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6869
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6842
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6692
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6918
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7031

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

