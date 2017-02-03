Bundesbank’s Weidmann: Eurozone 2017 inflation likely to be far higher than projected

Bundesbank’s Weidmann: Eurozone 2017 inflation likely to be far higher than projectedBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters offering more details on the German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann’s overnight speech:
Euro zone inflation is likely to be sharply higher in 2017 than projected
But will still dip towards the end of the year
Accommodative monetary policy remains appropriate
2017 CPI could be half a percentage point higher than projected
Inflation will be somewhat lower by the end of the year
ECB should avoid the perception it would fear tightening policy to avoid triggering market turbulence