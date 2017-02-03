Bundesbank’s Weidmann: Eurozone 2017 inflation likely to be far higher than projected

Reuters offering more details on the German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann’s overnight speech:

Euro zone inflation is likely to be sharply higher in 2017 than projected

But will still dip towards the end of the year

Accommodative monetary policy remains appropriate

2017 CPI could be half a percentage point higher than projected

Inflation will be somewhat lower by the end of the year

ECB should avoid the perception it would fear tightening policy to avoid triggering market turbulence