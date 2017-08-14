Bundesbank's Dombret: Euro area has not yet returned to full strength

Bundesbank's Dombret: Euro area has not yet returned to full strengthBy Eren Sengezer
Andreas Dombret, a director at Germany's Bundesbank, said that the euro area has not yet returned to full strength, in a speech in Pretoria, South Africa.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Eurozone recovery "increasingly robust, broad-based"
- Growing consensus that downside risks to this outlook have receded
- Signs of a sustained turnaround in Eurozone inflation are "muted"
- There is a broad consensus on the whole that an expansionary monetary policy is very much justified
- Central banks cannot stimulate growth on a sustainable basis
