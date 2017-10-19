Bund should remain well supported - Natixis

The pickup in daily volatility of German Bunds, the favourable orientation of the daily indicators and the turnaround of the weekly stochastic should support the contract over the next few trading sessions, according to Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis.

Key Quotes

“Under these conditions, dips should be short lived and we’ll keep an eye on the resistances around 162.77-162.91 (weekly Bollinger moving average). A breakout above these levels would instil new upward momentum towards the resistance at 163.48 (monthly Bollinger moving average) ahead of 163.80-164 (Fibonacci extensions) and 164.80-165. The contract could even push higher to 165.50 (weekly parabolic).”

“Support levels are located at 162.27, at 161.74-161.91, at 161.30161.50, around 160.96-161.08 and at 160.68.”